HAMPTON, Va. — A great event that helps veterans in Hampton Roads is coming up: it's the fifth annual "Slay the Runway" Prom and Bridal Expo.

The event features the latest trends in special occasion fashions and cosmetic artistry. It includes vendors who specialize in one-of-a-kind events, bringing creativity, and revolutionary products and services to the Hampton Roads area.

There will also be food tastings, entertainment, hair & makeup trials, and an afternoon of fashion shows.

Additionally, the high school with the most registered attendees will be entered to win a $5,000 Prom Decor Package. Brides will be entered to win a full Reception Decor Package. There will also be up to $1,500 in scholarships and giveaways from the vendors.

The expo will also serve to help raise money for Veterans Homefront, a nonprofit that helps homeless veterans and veterans with mental illness, as well as Fashion for Awareness.

Slay the Runway will be hosted by K'Bana Blaq and 13News Now's Ashley Smith.

The expo will be held Sunday, October 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton.

Tickets are $10. You can register online at their Eventbrite website.