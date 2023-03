From March 25 through the 26 at the Chesapeake Humane Society, you can spend the night in a kennel with a shelter pet to help raise money for the animals in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If you're an animal lover, it's time to put on your pajamas and get ready to 'pawty!'

From March 25 through the 26 at the Chesapeake Humane Society, you can spend the night in a kennel with a shelter pet to help raise money for the animals in need.

The 'Slumber Pawty' is a 24-hour fundraiser event that hopes to raise $20,000 for the shelter.