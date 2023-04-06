Here's a different type of Easter egg hunt for you at the Virginia Aquarium's Adventure Park.

The Easter egg hunt is included in the price of Adventure Park admission. The park will also be open extended hours for spring breakers from April 3 through 16.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — While most traditional Easter egg hunts take place on the ground, your kids can have a different type of experience in Hampton Roads at the "Easter Egg Hunt in the Trees."

This event is held at The Adventure Park at the Virginia Aquarium from March 31 through April 9 during regular hours.

“The annual Easter Egg Hunt in the Trees is a favorite of guests,” Darlene Zimble, the park manager, said.

“They enjoy seeing where the Easter Bunny has hidden eggs throughout the trails and, of course, love getting a treat at the end.”

From ziplining through the foliage to crossing bridges built in the sky, it will be a time to remember.