'Something in the Water' announces return of pop-up church service

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A worship event is returning to the "Something in the Water" festival in Virginia Beach this year for people who are ready to praise.

On Friday, festival organizers tweeted that there will be a Pop-Up Church Service on April 30 from noon to 8 p.m. at the intersection of 22nd Street and Atlantic Avenue.

"Pop-Up Church returns to the 757 for this year’s #SITWFest! As always, this is a free event by and for the community," their tweet said.

"Join us Sunday, April 30th from noon to 8:00PM to celebrate and uplift one another while sharing the gospel and prayer offerings."

The line-up for the event includes big names in the Christian music industry, including Cory Asbury, Chandler Moore, Lecrae and more.