Something in the Water, other events still planned despite coronavirus concerns

The Ocean View St. Patrick's Day Parade and opening day at Busch Gardens Williamsburg are both still planned for this weekend.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As more people are being diagnosed with the coronavirus, some upcoming events in Hampton Roads are monitoring the situation but for now, plan to proceed as planned.

Something in the Water posted a notice on its website stating it is still a go for April 20 through the 26th.

"SOMETHING IN THE WATER Festival 2020 is proceeding as planned, and we are excited to welcome everyone to the event in 6 weeks," it said in a statement. "The safety of our artists, fans, and staff is always our top priority and planned accordingly."

Some other events that are happening sooner than Something in the Water are also going forward as planned.

The MEAC basketball tournament got underway at Norfolk Scope on Tuesday and will go on through Saturday.

The 53rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Ocean View is scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m. 13News Now contacted the organizers who said there are no plans for cancellations over coronavirus.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is also planning to have opening day on Sunday. In a statement to 13News Now, a park spokesperson said: