VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk vs. Virginia Beach vs. Chesapeake: what city and chef will win bragging rights?

Southern Grit's "3 Cities Chef Challenge" is an interactive culinary competition showcasing leading chefs from three Hampton Roads cities, and attendees can watch the action in real-time by viewing the kitchen livestream.

Competing chefs include Ian Hock, owner/chef at Codex in Norfolk, Dedra Blount, owner of Now You’re Cooking in Chesapeake, and David Hannah, owner/chef at Stoley’s in Virginia Beach, with other chefs to be announced.

Guests will not only enjoy a delectable three-course meal, but also enjoy a food demonstration and tasting by Edwards Virginia Smokehouse, along with a spirits-tasting by Tarnished Truth Distillery.

The culinary cookoff will by August 3, 2018 at Sweetwater Cuisine, 4216 Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach, beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for three courses and spirit-tastings, and can be purchased online at 3citieschefchallenge.eventbrite.com.

