'Women's Spring Renewal Retreat' coming to Moyock

A local women's organization is setting up for a day of relaxing and renewing activities for women in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOYOCK, N.C. — Have you been needing to take a moment to relax and rejuvenate? Then this upcoming local event featuring meditation, breathwork, and goat yoga might be just what you needed!

The Blossoming Ember Sisterhood is an organization for Hampton Roads women in business -- and women in general -- to connect, share, ideas, and support each other. That's exactly why they've created this renewal retreat.

Melody Waters and her team have organized a day of relaxation and creativity. The events will take place at Old Magnolia Farm in Moyock, North Carolina.

There will be something for everyone; from ice plunges, vision board and breathwork workshops, fun with goats, and lunch by East Beach Catering is of course included.