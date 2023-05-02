Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival returns to Norfolk's Town Point Park

The festival will showcase more than 25 of Virginia's top wineries, allowing people to sample and purchase their wine.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival is coming back for another year by the Elizabeth River in Downtown Norfolk this weekend.

The festival will showcase more than 25 of Virginia's top wineries, allowing people to sample and purchase their wine. There will also be live musical performances, gourmet foods, retail vendors and specialty wine merchandise.

The festival is also introducing the Somm Social V.I.P. Tasting which will feature premium wine tastings, curated educational discussions with sommeliers and artisanal finger food and charcuterie on Sunday.