This St. Patrick's Day Parade in Norfolk is one you won't want to miss.

NORFOLK, Va. — An annual celebration in the Ocean View neighborhood is returning for its 56th year.

The Norfolk St. Patrick's Day Parade will be held on March 18 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The last time the parade was held was in 2018.

The parade will begin at Northside Middle School and will end at the intersection of First View and Government Ave.

If you live in this area or are expecting to drive around during that time, several roads will be closed.