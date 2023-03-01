Support those in foster care with first annual 'Wish Upon a Star' Gala

The Gala will be full of exciting activities. It's designed to be a casino night with dinner, an open bar, cocktail hour, a DJ and two specialty raffle items.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Children in foster care face a multitude of challenges, which is why Connect With a Wish was created.

It's an organization that works to provide different resources and encouragement for children in the foster care system across Hampton Roads.

From prom dresses for teenagers wanting to have their special dance to gift baskets and activities around the holidays, the group wants to help these children feel love and belonging in the community.

On April 1, with help from the nonprofit Guys Doing Good, Connect With a Wish will hold its first annual Gala in Virginia Beach to raise funds.

"Everyone has been affected by COVID and at CWW the population we serve has greater needs across the board in ways we haven't seen before," the organization said.

The Gala will be full of exciting activities. It's designed to be a casino night with dinner, an open bar, cocktail hour, a DJ and two specialty raffle items.

What could you win? A custom golf cart and an exclusive sunset cruise.

Not to mention you're raising money for children who need it the most.

Tickets are $150 per person which includes the dinner, open bar and $50 in gaming vouchers for the casino activities.

Raffle tickets are $100 each.