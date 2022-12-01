Tacky Sweater 5K to kick off in Norfolk, supports EVMS melanoma awareness

The proceeds from the 5K will go to EVMS Dermatology and the Dermatology Student Group as they work to raise awareness of melanoma.

NORFOLK, Va. — The 8th Annual Tacky Sweater 5K is set to kick off in Norfolk Saturday morning, a run and walk to raise awareness of skin cancer.

The race will begin and finish outside Smartmouth Brewery in the Chelsea area of Norfolk.

Starting at 9 a.m., the course will take runners along the Elizabeth River Trail through West Ghent, over the Midtown Tunnel, through Plum Point Park and back to the brewery.

Afterward, a post-race party will have food, drinks, awards, a live DJ, a tacky sweater competition and more at Smartmouth Brewing Co.

The proceeds from the 5K will go to EVMS Dermatology and the Dermatology Student Group as they work to raise awareness of melanoma.

"If you live in Hampton Roads it is important that you know about melanoma," event organizers wrote on the 5K's website. "This cancer occurs here more frequently than in other parts of the country. Melanomas can be deadly, however, if caught early they can be completely cured."