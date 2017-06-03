HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- It's almost time for the Hampton Jazz Festival!

The annual celebration will take place at the Hampton Coliseum on June 22, 23 and 24.

Confirmed artists include:

Friday, June 22 (7:30 p.m.)

Charlie Wilson

Jazmine Sullivan

Gregory Porter

Kustom Made

Saturday, June 23 (7 p.m.)

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly

Boyz II Men

Avery Sunshine

Lakeside



Sunday, June 24 (2 p.m.)

Kenny G

Xscap3

Lalah Hathaway

Con Funk Shun

Tickets to the 51st Annual Hampton Jazz Festival are $74.50 per seat, per day, plus applicable fees. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, and at the Hampton Coliseum Box Office.

For more information on the Hampton Jazz Festival, visit www.HamptonJazzFestival.com.

