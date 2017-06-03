HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- It's almost time for the Hampton Jazz Festival!
The annual celebration will take place at the Hampton Coliseum on June 22, 23 and 24.
Confirmed artists include:
Friday, June 22 (7:30 p.m.)
- Charlie Wilson
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Gregory Porter
- Kustom Made
Saturday, June 23 (7 p.m.)
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly
- Boyz II Men
- Avery Sunshine
- Lakeside
Sunday, June 24 (2 p.m.)
- Kenny G
- Xscap3
- Lalah Hathaway
- Con Funk Shun
Tickets to the 51st Annual Hampton Jazz Festival are $74.50 per seat, per day, plus applicable fees. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, and at the Hampton Coliseum Box Office.
For more information on the Hampton Jazz Festival, visit www.HamptonJazzFestival.com.
