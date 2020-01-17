The 'Bachelor' Live is coming to Hampton Roads

Come to enjoy the show, or come to fall in love! This hilarious experience will give everyone plenty to gossip about.

Who will get the final rose?

Looks like some are going to find out at The Bachelor Live at the Diamonstein Concert Hall in Newport News on April 24.

The Bachelor Live On Stage Official Tour guarantees all the drama, the gossip and the romance of the favorite TV show in one delightful evening for the ultimate fan party. The event will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Previous Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites, Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins, will serve as the hosts as one eligible hometown Bachelor is introduced to local ladies from the audience for a chance at love.

Click here to apply to be a local Bachelorette contestant.

Click here to nominate your friends and family to be local contestants.