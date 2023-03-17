Check in with your body at the 'Black Family Health Wellness Expo' in Hampton

The event is free and gives you access to many valuable resources: COVID-19 booster shots, flu shots, 3D mammograms, blood pressure checks and more.

HAMPTON, Va. — It's important to listen to your body and its needs. As such, taking care of your health should be a priority.

On March 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mary Jackson Community Center in Hampton, you can do so by attending the 'Black Family Health Wellness Expo.'

That's at 231 Lincoln Street.

The event is free and gives you access to many valuable resources: COVID-19 booster shots, flu shots, 3D mammograms and physical exams, blood pressure checks and more.

There will also be wellness resources for youth, as well as face painting, prizes and other activities.

At 11:45 a.m., you can even receive CPR training. Later in the afternoon, there will also be an important discussion about chronic diseases and Colorectal cancer.