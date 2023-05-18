The Hurrah Players bring 'Madagascar' musical to Downtown Norfolk

The show will feature Marty the Zebra, Alex the Lion, Gloria the Hippo, Melvin the Giraffe and the other animals from the beloved DreamWorks movie.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk-based Hurrah Players performing arts group is bringing the "Madagascar" musical adventure to Perry Pavilion in Downtown Norfolk this weekend.

It will be performed on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. each day. Adult tickets are $25 and tickets for children 3 to 17 are $20.