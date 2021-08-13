The NorVa among Virginia concert venues to require proof of vaccination

Until the policy goes into effect on October 1, you can either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the concert.

NORFOLK, Va. — For some concert venues in Virginia, you’ll need more than just your ticket to get in. You’ll also need proof you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

For The NorVa in Norfolk, that policy goes into effect October 1.

People like Phil and Nicole Bailey say they’re happy about that decision.

“I’d feel much more comfortable going to a concert venue knowing the people there are vaccinated,” said Nicole.

But for others like Alyssa Ciskowsky and Cassidy Banzer, they’re not thrilled.

“It’s basically... you’re taking away the right to freedom in a sense,” said Banzer.

“You’re like, forced to basically get it,” Ciskowsky agreed.

It’s not just The NorVa. The National and The Broadberry in Richmond are requiring the same thing, along with The Kennedy Center in DC.

“That’s the motivation of getting vaccinated, right? We want to get back to normalcy. That’s what we were told, that’s the reason we signed up so quickly to get vaccinated,” said Phil.

Ciskowsky disagreed.

“It should be an option.”

Until The NorVa’s policy goes into effect October 1, you’ll either have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the concert.

However, they will accept medical or religious exemptions for the vaccine with proper documentation.

Festevents, which hosts many outdoor events in the area, has not gone that route yet. Organizers are still just recommending masks for unvaccinated people.

However, they say if an artist requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test as a condition for admission in the future, they will honor that.