The Virginia Opera 'Cinderella' experience

A classic tale full of glimmering splendor is coming to Norfolk.

Set in eighteenth-century Italy, the downtrodden Cinderella rises to meet the destiny that only romance with her one true prince can bring. A classic tale full of glimmering splendor, Cinderella is full of the familiar joy of its namesake, making it a perfect and lighthearted tale for everyone.

The show will be in Norfolk on Friday, January 31, Sunday, February 2 and Tuesday, February 4. Click here to purchase tickets.

That's not all, anyone can join Dr. Glenn Winters for his “Opera Up Close” pre-curtain talk forty-five minutes before each performance for his informative and entertaining insights on each production.

There will also be a chance for "Tea with Cinderella" after the matinee on Sunday. Individuals will have the chance to meet the cast, have pictures taken, and enjoy the magical experience of sharing the spotlight with everyone’s favorite princess of all – Cinderella!