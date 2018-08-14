VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Humana Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon is coming to Virginia Beach September 1 and 2.

Three races are happening over the weekend: a Mile on the Sand and a 5K on Saturday, followed by Half Marathon on Sunday.

On August 31 and September 1, a Health & Fitness Expo will be hosted at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. The expo is where runners must go to pick up their race packets.

You can still register by going online to the Marathon Series' website.

More information about all the races and activities can be found online.

