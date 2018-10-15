NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Back in September, Hurricane Florence caused a lot of events to shift in Hampton Roads. But that now means double the fun this weekend!

The Commonwealth Coastal Classic had to be rescheduled and is now coinciding this Saturday with the 31st annual Town Point Virginia Wine Festival.

Inspired by the success of culinary festivals such as the Charleston Wine & Food Festival and the South Beach Food & Wine Festival, the Commonwealth Coastal Classic will host an impressive variety of chefs’ tables, Virginia wines, spirits, craft beers and ciders for tasting, original artisan works for sale, chef and lifestyle demonstrations, and more.

It will be located in the TowneBank Fountain section of Town Point Park, next to the Waterside District from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

At the same time, the Town Pont Virginia Wine Festival will be taking place. Festival guests can enjoy a weekend-long harvest of Virginia wineries in Town Point Park. Budding sommeliers and everyday enthusiasts can sample and purchase premier wine vintages and enjoy live musical performances, along with gourmet foods and specialty wares.

The Wine Festival will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wine sampling ends at 4:30 p.m. and wine sales end at 5.

Click here to buy tickets for the Wine Festival and click here to buy tickets for the Commonwealth Coastal Classic.

