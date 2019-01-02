CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways History Foundation will once again host its Valentine's Wine Tasting event.

It's the 12th year for the wine tasting, which this year will be held at the new Museum and Visitor Center building in Great Bridge.

Traditions Catering is providing heavy Hors d'Oeuvres and a variety of domestic and imported wines for you to taste.

It all takes place Friday, February 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1775 Historic Way in Chesapeake.

Ticket prices vary from $31.50 to $50, depending on membership status and tasting options.

To buy tickets, call the foundation office at 482-4480 to pay by credit card or feel free to send a check made payable to GBB & WHF to:

Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways History Foundation

P.O. Box 15425

Chesapeake, VA 23328