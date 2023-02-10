VBCPS to host their 19th Annual Love Run, raise funds for CHKD

Bring your dogs, your strollers, your friends and your family, and support your community!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools knows that love means taking action and helping others.

That's why they're coming together to raise money for Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters for their 19th Annual Love Run on February 11 starting at 9 a.m.

The event will be held at Thalia Elementary School.

You can register to run in a 5K or a mile race, and you can even donate different amounts of "love," from much love to tons of love.

Pre-registration ended back in January, but same-day registration will be $25.

There will also be raffles and vendors after the running ends. All proceeds from the Love Run will go directly to CHKD.

You can also bring and donate items for CHKD's Child Life Program. Click here to see what you can bring.