Virginia Aquarium's FantaSea Evenings to bring out pirate, mermaid and fairy

The event will take place July 11 and 13 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is bringing out a pirate, mermaid and fairy for two nights in July for FantaSea Evenings.

The event will take place July 11 and 13 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Families will be able to "take an enchanting journey" and snap a photo with a fairy, meet a mermaid on dry land, and talk adventures with a pirate.

Attendees are also encouraged to dress up in their favorite "FantaSea" costume.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Virginia Aquarium's website.

