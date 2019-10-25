VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Need a break from the kids? Well, the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center has the perfect solution: adults-only evening.

On Thursday, November 7, the Aquarium is welcoming adults to enjoy a date night or an evening with friends.

The over 21 event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests will be able to meet with one of the Aquarium's animal ambassadors or stop by a pop-up program!



There will be a snack bar and adult beverages will be available for purchase. A valid photo ID is required.

To attend, tickets are $19.95!

Click here to learn more or to purchase tickets.

