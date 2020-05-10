Virginia Beach cancels Holiday Parade at the Beach for 2020

The parade had been set for December 5. Organizers said it would be back in 2021.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — To prevent the spread of coronavirus, and adhere to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's executive order banning large crowds, Virginia Beach has canceled its 2020 Holiday Parade at the Beach.

The order prohibits general gatherings from exceeding 250 people, and prohibits entertainment venues from having more than 1,000 people at an event.

