Crowds of players, spectators flock to Virginia Beach for sand soccer championships

Organizers said it’s the world’s largest soccer festival right in Virginia Beach’s own backyard. They said it will bring millions of dollars to the city.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The ultimate game of beach ball is back in Virginia Beach.

“His group of guys have been playing for a while, they’ve won every year we’ve been able to play,” said Virginia Beach resident Stephen Shepheard.

Shepheard’s son Ben is one of 11,000 players kicking it this weekend for the 27th Ferguson North American Sand Soccer Championships.

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s competitive and I just enjoy it a lot,” said Ben Shepheard.

Twenty blocks of beach are sectioned off for a weekend full of games.

“On a typical non-COVID year, we have over 1,000 teams that participate,” said Hampton Roads Soccer Council Executive Director Lauren Bland. “We are pumped to have over 700 teams joining us this year.”

Bland said it’s the world’s largest soccer festival right in Virginia Beach’s own backyard.

“It’s a local home-grown event,” Bland said. “It’s put on by locals, all the volunteers are local, the money stays local.”

Bland said the council’s annual benefit also produces millions for the city.

“This event generates $15 million, it’s one of the largest events that our city produces,” Bland said. “All the hotels are sold out, restaurants are packed.

Players ages 8 to over 40 bring their A-game. Teams come from all over to play. Steve Citron brought his guys from California.

“There are just a large variety of people coming from all over the place,” Citron said. “Not just contained in North America, but throughout the world coming here to play. So, it’s fantastic.”

Shepheard hopes to see his son take home the trophy but is excited to see his hometown buzzing.

“This is a big event for Virginia to hold,” Shepheard said. “I mean the anticipation of this opening up and coming out, it’s so great to see.”

That’s a win in his book.