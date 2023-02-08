Virginia Beach PolyFest to bring Polynesian culture to Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach PolyFest is bringing a celebration of Polynesian culture to the Oceanfront this weekend!
Event organizers said it is the largest Polynesian festival on the East Coast. There will be dance groups performing, a miss and little miss pageant, fire knife dancers, food vendors, retailers and more.
The event will be emceed by Kumu Leato Savini, a recording artist from Hawaii.
The event takes place at the 24th Street Park at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront from Aug. 4 to 5. More information about the event can be found on the Pacific Islanders of Virginia's website.