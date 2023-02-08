Virginia Beach PolyFest to bring Polynesian culture to Oceanfront

Event organizers said it is the largest Polynesian festival on the East Coast.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach PolyFest is bringing a celebration of Polynesian culture to the Oceanfront this weekend!

Event organizers said it is the largest Polynesian festival on the East Coast. There will be dance groups performing, a miss and little miss pageant, fire knife dancers, food vendors, retailers and more.

The event will be emceed by Kumu Leato Savini, a recording artist from Hawaii.