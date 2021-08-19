Here's how you can skateboard with Virginia Beach police Saturday

The Virginia Beach Police Department said officers will be at Woodstock Park to skateboard and hang out with residents.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above previously aired on June 30, 2021.

It's time to land some tricks: the Virginia Beach Police Department is hosting a "Skateboard With A Cop" event on Saturday.

The department said officers will be at Woodstock Park from 1 to 3 p.m. to skateboard and hang out with Virginia Beach residents.

"Come show us some of your own skateboard moves! Thank you 4th Precinct Captain Wichtendahl for planning a unique way for members of the VBPD to connect with the citizens of Virginia Beach," they wrote on Facebook.