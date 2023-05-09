Jamestown Settlement celebrates 416th anniversary with military salutes, maritime demonstrations, Powhatan games

Jamestown Settlement in Williamsburg will host celebratory events this Saturday centered around the anniversary of Jamestown's founding.

NORFOLK, Va. — Jamestown Settlement will have special programming this Saturday celebrating the 416th anniversary of its founding in 1607.

The event will focus on the establishment of America's first permanent English settlement and on the indigenous communities that were affected by it: Jamestown Day and Indigenous Arts Day.

Jamestown Day celebrations will feature military salutes and maritime demonstrations, programs on English and Powhatan trade, Powhatan games and presentations on English beer making and period cooking. This will include an artillery salute at 10 a.m. and sailing maneuvers in the James River by a replica of the Godspeed, one of the ships that brought colonists to Jamestown.

Indigenous Arts Day will also be taking place at the museum starting at 11 a.m., including music and dance performances on Jamestown Settlement's mall and artists and craftspeople displaying their work, some of which will be for sale.

"Tribal Truths," a new exhibition, will also be on display. It is based on a new documentary podcast about tribal members and their stories. The exhibition will feature artwork from the podcast's logo competition submitted by indigenous artists.

Jamestown Settlement, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, is located on Route 31 just southwest of Williamsburg, and adjacent to Historic Jamestowne, which also will commemorate Jamestown Day May 13.