VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The world-famous composer Ludwig van Beethoven turns 250 this year, and the Virginia Symphony is celebrating all year-long.

Things will kick off on Sunday, January 12 at 3 p.m. at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach with a variety of celebratory pre-concert activities and crafts, as well as a 50-minute theatrical symphony performance entitled "Beethoven Lives Upstairs!"

The staged performance tells the story of an eccentric board (Beethoven himself) who moves into a young boy's Vienna home and turns his life upside down. The performance is geared for children but can be enjoyed at all ages and features some of the composer's most memorable works, including Fur Elise, Moonlight Sonata and the Fifth and Ninth Symphonies.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit virginiasymphony.org or call 757-892-6366. For groups of 10 or more, call 757-213-1413.