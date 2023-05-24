Symphony Under the Stars: Free concerts coming to Hampton Roads

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra is holding several free musical concerts in June.

The Symphony Under the Stars performance will be on June 3 at 8 pm in Gloucester. The Symphony on the Lawn performance will be on June 11 at 7:45 pm in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra said that the concert will be "One of the most anticipated events of the year in the community, it is expected to draw over 2,000 people to the Gloucester Village for an evening of great food and music." The Orchestra encourages you to bring a lawn chair, blanket, or picnic.