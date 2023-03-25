Drums or flats? War of the Wings returns to Waterside District

The festival features over 20 different varieties of chicken wings from local restaurants. There are also yard games, music and even a wing-eating contest!

NORFOLK, Va. — Chicken wing enthusiasts: it's time to let the flavors battle with your taste buds.

The annual War of the Wings festival is set to return to the Waterside District in Norfolk on March 25 and 26.

The event was started by local radio station US106.1 Real Country over ten years ago and has only grown in popularity since. In fact, it's considered to be the East Coast's premiere wing festival.

“This one’s a total local’s favorite,” Waterside District Marketing Manager Janet Aguilar said in a statement.

“We’re even more excited to see it grow into two days of family-friendly events, contests, entertainment and chicken wings. Understandably, we sell out each year, so we encourage everyone to get their tickets in advance!”

The festival begins at 1 p.m. on both days and features over 20 different varieties of chicken wings from local restaurants. There are also yard games, music and even a wing-eating contest!

The first 500 people to purchase General Admission tickets get a price of $14.99, which then goes up to $19.99 afterward but in advance.

Children under the age of 10 are free.