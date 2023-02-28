Wellness, resilience a focus of annual 'Community Forum on Aging'

The keynote speaker, Colonel Greg Gadson, will also discuss his military journey and his ability to overcome adversity after losing both legs and his right arm.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Peninsula Agency on Aging wants to empower those who are getting older to continue to take care of themselves and take full advantage of their still-thriving lives.

On March 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, their annual 'Community Forum on Aging' will bring together different panels on health and wellness, from discussions of healthy habit maintenance to the importance of staying vigilant to avoid financial scams that target older people.

The keynote speaker, Colonel Greg Gadson, will also discuss his military journey and his ability to overcome adversity after losing both legs and his right arm to an IED explosive device in combat.

There will also be interactive opportunities to check-in on your health, from bone density and blood pressure assessments to a vaccination station for the COVID-19 bivalent booster.