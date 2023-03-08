What's next after high school? Check out your options at this Chesapeake career event.

Not sure what you want to do? Don't worry, it's okay. You have options.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — When you're getting ready to enter high school, you know that the next few years are your last steps before adulthood. If you're a senior in high school, that pressure builds the closer you get to graduation day.

If you're a high school student in Chesapeake, Oscar Smith High School is hosting a "Careers for the Community: Life After High School" event on March 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It's a resource fair designed to help you connect with different representatives from colleges and universities, as well as military recruiters and trade schools.

Some of the industries will even do on-site interviews to gather more information on your skills and goals.

There will also be information sessions on the importance of financial aid and a discussion with a judge on what type of legal changes you experience once you turn 18.