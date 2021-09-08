WinterFest on the Wisconsin returning to Norfolk with 300,000 additional lights

This year's WinterFest will have over 650,000 lights, an expanded schedule and additional experiences for visitors.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 2020.

After a large turnout last year, WinterFest on the Wisconsin is returning to Norfolk starting in November. Event organizers are stepping up the game with 300,000 additional lights.

The festival was launched by the Nauticus museum during the pandemic last year. In a press release, event organizers said each night was sold out and over 31,000 people attended.

This year's WinterFest will have over 650,000 lights, an expanded schedule and additional experiences for visitors. There will also be a new 32-foot-tall Christmas tree with special lighting at the battleship's fantail.

WinterFest opens on Nov. 11 with a Veteran's Day celebration saluting the military. Tickets will be free for all active duty service members and veterans that evening.

It will run through Jan. 2, 2022, and be open Wednesday to Sunday throughout the holiday season. The pricing to get in will vary:

Wednesday and Thursday: $12.50 adult, $10 child general admission

Friday to Sunday: $14.50 adult, $12 child general admission

You can find more information about WinterFest on its website.