Winterfest on the Wisconsin sold out for the holiday weekend

But you can still get tickets for next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The event ends on the 31st.

NORFOLK, Va. — This is the last weekend for Winterfest on the Wisconsin in downtown Norfolk, and the event is sold out.

The event officially wraps up on December 31 and there are still tickets available for next week.

The battleship is decked out in more than 250,000 dazzling lights.

Nauticus Assistant Director Christine Arrasate said they weren't sure what to expect since this is the first year they’ve hosted the event, but they couldn’t be more pleased with the response from the community.

“It’s been a fantastic run so far. We go through the 31st of December and we have sold out until the 28th," she said. “It is incredible. We’re so excited. This is our first year doing this so it’s nice to have the success, it’s been a really interesting year with COVID but we were able to keep the distance and be able to keep going and have a great time and give everybody an opportunity to enjoy the holidays.”

Outside on the decks, there is a dazzling light display. Inside, you can find a winter wonderland with toy train sets, music, and food and drinks for kids and adults.

Geraldo Jacobo was there with his family.

“We thought it would be a great experience for the kids to see something different with all this quarantine and being stuck at home and everything. It’s nice to get out and see new things," he said.

“It’s great,” Jacobo's son Gio said when asked about the light display. “They’re my favorite color, purple!”

Another tourist, Rick Jenkins, visited the ship with his family.

“I’ve always wanted to come to the ship. My dad was in WWII," he said.

Jenkins said the light display is an added bonus to the history lesson about the USS Wisconsin.

“They’re pretty awesome," he said. "We got to see a little bit last night so we’re looking forward to tonight."

“We were a little bit anxious to start this. It’s a new opportunity, a new venture, but people have responded really well," Arrasate said. "They love the opportunity to be able to have fun and still feel the holiday spirit.”

Arrasate said Winterfest on the Wisconsin has something for everyone to enjoy.