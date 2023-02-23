Witness the 'Princesses for a Day' being crowned in Portsmouth, participate in Red Carpet

On March 25 at the Renaissance Hotel on Water Street, you can attend the gala to watch each girl receive their sparkling tiara and sash.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After seven months of training in the art of etiquette, poise and more, 37 girls will be crowned honorary "Princesses for a Day" in Portsmouth.

On March 25 at the Renaissance Hotel on Water Street, you can attend the gala to watch each girl receive their sparkling tiara and sash while they walk the Red Carpet.

The best news? Even if you haven't heard of this event before but want your very own little Princess or Princesses to participate, they're welcome to come and take part in the Red Carpet, too!

"Princess for a Day is a platform dedicated to empowering our youth and reminding them that they are unique, special, and wonderful, just the way they are," their website says.