World Culture Festival to bring celebration to Virginia Beach Convention Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The World Culture Festival is set to bring a celebration of culture and artistic expression to Virginia Beach later this month.

The event will take place at the Virginia Beach Convention Center on March 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be over 25 performances from hundreds of artists, free well-being sessions, a "global peace meditation and Yoga Flash mob," family-friendly activities and international food.

The aim of the event is to build a more compassionate and harmonious society by bringing the people of the world together in celebration, organizers said.