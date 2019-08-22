VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The YMCA JT's Camp Grom is hosting its first oyster roast to benefit wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and others.

Hosted by the YMCA of South Hampton Roads and the Virginia Gentlemen Foundation, proceeds from ticket purchases will support the YMCA’s annual giving campaign, which helps provide adaptive adventure for children and adults with differing abilities, wounded veterans and Gold Star families.

Tickets include all-you-can-eat raw and steamed oysters, clams, an extensive buffet, and beverages. There will also be live music and entertainment for children, as well as a silent auction.

The oyster roast will be on Saturday, September 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. For more information and to get tickets, visit the YMCA's website.

