You can witness the 'Champions of Magic' show in Norfolk this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. — There are five illusionists who have breathtaking individual and group acts, and you can witness their magic through the end of this weekend.

The 'Champions of Magic' show will bring you up close and personal with some of the best demonstrations in the industry of wonders, from an impossible escape from Houdini’s water torture cell to incredible future predictions and even levitation.

If you've ever watched The Today Show, Access Hollywood Live, or even NBC's Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon, you may have gotten a glimpse of their performance and its style.

The show runs from March 9 through the 19 at the TCC Roper Performing Arts Center on Granby Street.