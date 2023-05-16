Virginia Zoo to host ZooGrooves outdoor concert, Pride Night in June

Some special events are coming to the Virginia Zoo in June!

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo is hosting some special events in the month of June: the ZooGroves outdoor concert and Pride Night.

ZooGrooves will take place June 2 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and will have a night of music, food, friends and family. The lineup includes TA Gatling and The Guns and J & The Band.

Yard games, food trucks and adult drinks will also be available at the event, and the Africa Trail and World of Reptiles will be open late.

Pride Night will take place June 10 from 5 to 8 p.m., where people can learn about their favorite animal ambassadors and tour select exhibits. A local DJ will also spin some tunes for dancing.