Exhibit opening at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News highlights butterflies and moths

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An exhibit opening Saturday at the Virginia Living Museum gives visitors the opportunity to get up close and personal with a variety of butterflies and moths.

The museum says that on Thursday, July 27, they released over 450 butterflies and moths, as well as dozens of chrysalis, into their Butterfly Haven exhibit. They said that this is part of their ongoing efforts to help in butterfly conservation efforts.

Many species of butterflies have become stressed in recent years by changes in their environment. The Monarch butterfly - once one of the most common and recognizable species - is now considered to be endangered by the International Union of Conservation of Nature. The Virginia Living Museum said they engage in Monarch butterfly conservation through AZA Monarch SAFE and Monarch Watch.

Other species of butterflies included in the exhibit are Question Marks, Sulphurs, Whites, and Gulf Fritillary. Additionally, two new species of butterflies introduced to the Butterfly Haven this year are Giant Swallowtails and Tiger Swallowtails. Also, moths are new to the exhibit, including Luna moths and the Polyphemus moth.

All of the butterflies and moths located in this exhibit are species native to Virginia, according to the museum.

“This year’s Butterfly Haven will be great fun with a few new arrivals as well as some very familiar friends,” Virginia Living Museum Horticulture Curator, Darl Fletcher said.

According to the museum, they've actively participated in butterfly conservation efforts for over 30 years, including through such efforts as the NABA Butterfly Count Tag and Release program that allows the Museum to track butterflies for thousands of miles.

The Butterfly Haven exhibit will allow guests to experience a variety of native butterflies and see them in all stages of life from egg - to caterpillar - to chrysalis - to butterfly.

The Butterfly Haven exhibit will be open to the public on July 29 and will close on September 24, 2023.