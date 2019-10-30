VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There's already a plan in place to make sure the building that houses a Dick's Sporting Goods at Virginia Beach Town Center doesn't stay empty for long once Dick's closes.

The building that Dick's occupies will serve as the new home for a family entertainment hub from Apex Entertainment.

Apex Entertainment closed on a deal with Armada Hoffler Properties and this new center will be Apex's first mid-Atlantic location.

The company builds centers with attractions that include bowling lanes, sports simulators, virtual reality, ropes courses, indoor go-karting and more.

Armada Hoffler confirmed back in August that Dick's would be leaving Town Center. It's expected to move out of its two-story location in January 2020.

Apex agreed to a long-term lease on Columbus Street. Redevelopment and construction will begin in February 2020 right after Dick's closes and the entertainment center will open to the public before the end of 2020.

The company has opened centers in New York and Massachusetts.

"Apex Entertainment is excited to be coming to the Town Center of Virginia Beach,” said Marcus Kemblowski, Chief Operating Officer of Apex Entertainment. “With our unique concept, we offer something for all ages and every member of the family. Our mission is to create a memorable experience for all guests and have a strong presence within the community.”