Fewer COVID-19 restrictions means a return to normalcy

Many Hampton Roads residents took advantage of one of the first festivals with lifted COVID-19 restrictions.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday, Virginia's mask mandate was lifted in most situations for people who are fully vaccinated, and there are no longer any capacity limits for outdoor venues.

Many people went to Norfolk to get a chance to feel sort of normal again at the Festevents Bayou Bon Vivant celebration. It was one of the first festivals with fewer restrictions.

Many Hampton Roads residents attended the festival walking around Town Point Park or dancing in their designated social-distancing circle near the live band playing music.

Dance partners, friends, and families were feeling somewhat normal again.

“It’s a blessing. It’s a gathering. Everybody’s getting together," said Virginia Beach Resident Marcus Williams.

After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, people were ready to get out of the house and get a taste of community and some food.

“And that down south freaking crawdads baby is good," said Williams.

The festival was one of the first events to take advantage of no capacity restrictions for outdoor venues. Some people were also happy to take off the mask too.

“I am I’ve been vaccinated so I feel good about that, and I think we’re in good shape," said Norfolk Resident Trisha Kern.

Many hope for life to return back to normal for good.

“As long as everybody continues to stay safe and wash their hands and make sure we’re thinking about others and not just ourselves," said Hampton Roads Resident Tyka Butler.