First LGBTQ Pride event in Suffolk brings in big crowd

The Suffolk LGBT Center of Hampton Roads held first ever Pride event.

SUFFOLK, Va. — On Sunday, Bennett's Creek Park in Suffolk was filled with color, and for the first time, PRIDE.



Christian Almas lives in Chesapeake. He heard about the first-ever pride event in Suffolk.

Almas said the celebration allowed him the freedom to express himself.

“This is my first time doing drag. I've been kind of iffy, kind of scared to come out in public because of people’s views and stuff but when I come to pride, I feel welcomed. I love their energy. The atmosphere is so accepting," said Almas.

The Suffolk LGBT Center Executive Director Tray Burch set up the event. He said bringing Pride to the area shows a more inclusive community.

“I’m from here in Suffolk, and a lot of folks out here were super excited when they found out an actual Pride event was taking place in Suffolk, let alone we're raising money for an LGBT center and when you’re talking to the older folks, they never thought that anything like this will happen in Suffolk," said Burch.

The LGBT Life Center CEO Stacie Walls said opening a new center will help the LGBTQ community.

“You know there’s certainly transportation issues sometimes getting into Norfolk and other places in the region and so it’s really wonderful to be able to have this opportunity to come and support in their hometown," said Walls.

The event allowed other organizations like PFLAG to showcase their resources for people.

“At all Pride events, I think people get to be the person that they feel they are inside. By providing a safe space for that, it allows people to look forward in life and they all told me that leads to happiness and success," said PFLAG Member David Dorbad.

Almas said he fits that example with Pride.

“Show people who you are. Show people what you’re about. Love yourself. If you love yourself, then everybody else will love you," said Almas.