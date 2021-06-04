Town Point Park, Ocean View Beach Park to see Fourth of July firework celebrations in 2021

The city of Norfolk announced Friday that the two firework shows would be returning on Friday July 2, and Sunday July 4.

NORFOLK, Va. — June arrived this week, and before we know it, July will be here! Meaning, the Fourth of July is right around the corner and the City of Norfolk is busy preparing.

The city, in partnership with Festevents, took the first step Friday by announcing a Fourth of July weekend full of fun events.

When the holiday rolls around, people in and around the city will be able to take part in two FREE events all while remaining safe, and healthy.

In a news release Friday, Festevents and the City of Norfolk announced the Fourth of July Great American Picnic and Fireworks presented by Southern Auto Group, as well as the Shore Thing Concert and Independence Day Celebration.

Both events will feature a firework show during Fourth of July weekend as well as other festivities such as live music, good food, and drinks.

The Fourth of July Great American Picnic and Fireworks at Town Point Park will showcase performances by the U.S. Fleet Forces Ceremonial Band, the U.S. Fleet Forces 4-Star Edition Band, Brasswind, and a DJ afterparty.

According to the news release, Brasswind will perform from 5 p.m. until 6:15. U.S. Fleet Forces 4-Star Band will be on from 6:45 p.m. until 8:15 p.m., the U.S. Fleet Forces Ceremonial Band will take the stage from 8:45 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m., and finally, the after party kicks off at 10 p.m.

The Shore Thing Concert and Independence Day Celebration at Ocean View Beach Park will feature live music from local dance-pop party band Wonderland, as well as food trucks, beer, wine, children's activities, and more.

This celebration will be from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., with the firework show starting at 9:30 p.m.