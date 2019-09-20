WASHINGTON — All across the country, museums are participating in Museum Day. The annual celebration is hosted by the Smithsonian Magazine, and is held on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Participating museums provide free entry to anyone with a Museum Day ticket, which can be downloaded ahead of time, one per email address. The ticket provides general admission on Saturday for two people.
Some of the participating museums by location are as followed:
Washington, D.C.
Maryland
- Prince George's African American Museum and Cultural Center
- Riversdale House Museum
- Montpelier Mansion
- B&O Railroad Museum
- Baltimore Museum of Industry
- Maryland Historical Society
- Reginald F. Lewis African American Museum
- Star-Spangled Banner Flag House and Museum
Virginia
- Gadsby's Tavern Museum
- Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum
- Ben Lomond Historic Site
- George C. Marshall's Dodona Manor
- Lee-Fendall House Museum and Garden
To see a full list of participating museums, or to get your ticket online, visit the Smithsonian's website.
