WASHINGTON — All across the country, museums are participating in Museum Day. The annual celebration is hosted by the Smithsonian Magazine, and is held on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Participating museums provide free entry to anyone with a Museum Day ticket, which can be downloaded ahead of time, one per email address. The ticket provides general admission on Saturday for two people.

RELATED: Washington Monument reopens after 3-year renovation

Some of the participating museums by location are as followed:

Washington, D.C.

Maryland

RELATED: Here's what you can't see during the National Air & Space Museum's massive reconstruction

Virginia

To see a full list of participating museums, or to get your ticket online, visit the Smithsonian's website.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.