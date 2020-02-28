FRIDAY FLAVOR: Lil' Bit Nola in Virginia Beach serves up Cajun cuisine

The celebration never stops at this New Orleans inspired restaurant, where you can find authentic cajun dishes right here in Hampton Roads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "We just kinda wanted to bring a little New Orleans to Hampton Roads," said Chef Jason Congleton.

That's exactly what owner Brad Brown did when he opened Lil' Bit Nola in November.

With the help of Chef Jason and General Manager Mark Conway, the concept was brought to life creating more than just a restaurant, but a New Orleans inspired atmosphere.

With each dish, you get a "Lil' Bit of Nola" mixed in with that traditional Southern comfort food we all love.

"You get some of the heavier favorites you get out of the deep south. Fried foods, mash potatoes, things like that, but with Chef Jason's own touch to it, you're getting more refined. Instead of getting overheat, you're getting that warm feeling you get from using the actual herbs and spices," said General Manager Mark Conway.

Some of the top favorites thus far are the Shrimp and Grits, Jambalaya and Gumbo.

"We try to use as much local as we can. All of our seafood comes from the bay. Chesapeake Bay blue catfish. Lump blue crab from the Chesapeake Bay. All of our meats are sourced through central meats down the road in Chesapeake like our sausages and short-ribs. It's a little bit of New Orleans, a little bit of local," said Congleton.

Don't forget to try their fresh, hot beignets.