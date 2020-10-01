NORFOLK, Va. — A recipe kept secret for years, Owner Jen Anglin finally decided to share her delicious creation with Hampton Roads when she opened up her first shop in May 2019.

You may have heard of pound cake before, but Jen really does put the "POW" in every bite.

"There's definitely a secret something in there. It's so perfect, it's honestly not too sweet, which I think is part of what is so good about it," said customer, Jo Romaine.

"We do three different sizes. We do a mini cake. We say it's an individual serving. We do a medium size that's baked in an 8-inch pan that serves 6 to 8, and we do a larger size that's baked in a 10-inch pan," said owner Jen Anglin.

Her shop is decorated in a comic book superhero theme and to pay homage to Norfolk, you'll see the skyline painted on the wall. Once inside, get ready to taste test!

"From day one, sampling our cakes has been really important, so we still do that. You can come into our shop and try a sample of any flavor that we're offering for the day," said Anglin.

They'll layer any flavor that they have so if you love vanilla cake, but want it with chocolate chips, they'll absolutely do that for you. Cinnamon, Coconut, and Chocolate were all among the originals.

The shop now offers 30 different flavors.

"I love the coconut cake and that's actually the first one I had and it's my favorite. I cannot stop eating it," said employee, Denise Klingler.

