Garth Brooks cancels concerts due to COVID-19 spike

CINCINNATI — Garth Brooks announced Wednesday that the next five stadiums on his tour have been canceled due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. That includes the concert in Cincinnati.

Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase.

"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don't want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us," Brooks said.

These concert locations are being canceled:

Sept. 18 – Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati

Sept. 25 – Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

Oct. 2 – M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore

Oct. 9 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough

Nissan Stadium in Nashville – had not yet been rescheduled from the July rain out

"The joy I have seen in everyone's faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans, but for our band, the crew and the hard working staff in these stadiums. Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful," Brooks said.

Brooks went on to say that he hopes to be back on tour by year's end.

"The most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale (that is why we pulled the Seattle on sale) and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide," Brooks said.