Get paid to watch your favorite Disney movie

Ten applicants to the Disney+ Dream Job will receive $200 plus a year-long subscription to Disney+.
Credit: Getty Images
SAN ANTONIO — Want to get paid to watch your favorite Disney movie? Well, you can! 

Reviews.Org is hoping to spread some cheer throughout the community while many are staying home and social distancing. 

That's why they've created the Disney+ Dream Job. Ten applicants will receive $200 plus a year-long subscription to Disney+. In return, the winners will be asked to watch their favorite Disney movie. 

Reviews.org is currently accepting applications for the dreamy gig through midnight April 10. 

Don't be late to apply or you might just get bippity boppity booped right back into a pumpkin! 